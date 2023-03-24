Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in transparent top, stunned netizens say 'kitni hot lag rahi hai'

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known among the hottest television actress and she makes sure to maintain the hotness quotient intact. On Thursday night, Nia was spotted arriving at a restaurant for dinner. The actress was captured arriving at the eatery in a transparent top with a sports bra and track pants. The black boots completed her look.

Before going to the venue, Nia posed for the paparazzi and walked towards the food joint. Viral Bhayani dropped the video and captioned it saying, "Super hot Nia Sharma was spotted by our team today. As usual, she looks absolutely gorgeous."

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens shared their reactions to the video. A user wrote, "Kya lag rahi hai ye (she looks stunning)." Another user wrote, "Kitni hot lag rahi hai (she's looking so hot)." A netizen wrote, "Accha hai tum gharpe raho. Kyu bahar nikalti ho. Janawar bhi aisa goomyi nahi. (it's better if you stay home. Even animals doesn't roam around like this)."

Recently, Nia was seen in a special music video Daiya Daiya for Suniel Shetty's action series Hunter. Nia shared the dance video "Casting a black spell" and even celebrated the song's 6 million views. Sharma dropped a BTS video from the song, and wrote, "6M and counting..This chair section is more of a Muscle Memory now."

Last week, Nia was spotted in a white body suit teamed up with denims. The video of her is now going viral on social media and netizens are trolling the actress for her outfit. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. As soon as the video got posted, social media users started comparing her with Urfi. One of them wrote, “Yeh aa gyi urfi ke been (Here's comes Urfi's sister).” The second one said, “Ye ek aur aayi hai Urfi ki Amma... Senseless Fashion Icons..” The third one said, “aha kitna pressure padhta hoga na (how pressurised she must be)."