VIRAL: 'Bigg Boss' fame Kashmera Shah shuts haters with bikini photo, says 'go ahead, have a field day trolling'

'Bigg Boss' fame and wife of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah is not one to mince her words. An avid social media user, Kashmera has been an advocate of body positivity. And so, when she was trolled online, she gave it back to her 'critics' with her latest Instagram photo.

In response to her haters who criticised her for posting 'revealing' pictures on Instagram and age shamed her, Kashmera dropped a sizzling photo of herself clad in a red hot bikini teamed with a royal blue satin shirt that looked as if it was flying in the air to give that dramatic effect to the photograph.

With the photograph, Kashmera challenged her 'haters' to troll her as much as they wanted.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."

Take a look at Kahsmera's post here:

As soon Kashmera shared the picture online, she found a supporter in Ankita Lokhande who took to the comments section and wrote, "So so so motivating Kashmera wish to have a body like u."

Others too praised Kashmera for not cowing down to trolls. "Wow gorgeous all haters are jealous because they don't have a body like you," wrote a user.

"Ignore the fools who have the habit of viewing things in a bad light. You carry the attire well and that is inspirational. Loads of love," commented another.

For the unversed, Kashmera is the mother of twins - Rayaan and Krishaang.

The actress who has always had a fit body gained weight during the last lockdown.Sharing that struggle and phase with ETimes TV, Kashmera had told in an earlier interview, "When I was trying to conceive during that struggle, I had put on a lot of weight. Then when we opted for IVF and babies were arriving during all that my body completely went for a toss. I stopped looking after myself and three years ago babies were born and then I started working for my other baby which was my film. I was directing, so my entire focus was on the film. My entire two years went in it."

However, she worked on herself and pushed herself to get back into shape. And her Instagram timeline is proof of how far she has come from her weight issues.