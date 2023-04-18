Urfi Javed goes topless in her latest bizarre video, gets mercilessly trolled: 'Ye nahi sudhregi'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, is known for sharing her bizarre photos and videos on social media. She often gets trolled for the same. On Tuesday, April 18 too, Urfi shared a small clip in which she posed topless and was seen cutting purple strings attached to her hair, which covered her modesty.

Urfi Javed captioned her video, "Inspired by Kimhekim." Kimhekim is a Seoul-based Korean fashion brand that draws on ancient Korean artisanal for its luxurious and elegant aesthetic. In the Paris fashion week earlier this year, a model representing the brand walked the ramp topless with strings of white pearls attached to her hair, and several other representatives cut those strings using scissors.

Explaining themselves on their Instagram, the brand posted, "Many have been asking about the meaning behind our pearl performance of our FW23 Paris show. For KIMHEKIM it is a statement. Pearls on strings represent restricted thoughts and movement. When the strings are cut, one’s burdens and limits are taken away and you are free to enjoy your true self."

Though Urfi also wanted to express her freedom through her latest video, she was brutally trolled by the netizens. One user wrote, "Ye nahi sudhregi (She will never improve)", while another wrote, "Koi jaakar usko maaro, kya kar rahi hai yeh (Somebody should go and thrash her, what is she doing)".

Urfi began her career in entertainment in her teens as she acted in a number of TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Daayan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further gained fame when she appeared in multiple reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2022.



