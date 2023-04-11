Urfi Javed wears bodycon dress with breasts painted on it, shocked netizens call it obscene: 'Isko jail me daal do'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed shared shocking photos and videos on her Instagram on Tuesday in which the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress posed in a black bodycon dress with breasts painted on the same. The social media sensation shared her carousel set of four photos and a video with the caption, "How much is too much".

Netizens felt outraged seeing her pictures with some of them even demanded that she should be sent to jail. A user wrote, "A big insult to women, shame on you for being a girl", while another added, "Isko jail me daal do (Put her behind bars in jail)". "You should not promote nudity under the guise of fashion", wrote another Instagram user.

Urfi Javed also shared that her dress was painted by the digital creator Shweta Mahadik as she added in her caption, "Painted by the very talented @shwetmahadik". Her pictures, which are spreading like a wildfire on the internet, were clicked at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar in Andheri, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently did a bold photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaborated with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress, who made her acting debut in the television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania in 2016, also posed for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree and a pink pastel organza lehenga designed by the fashion designer duo. Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry.



