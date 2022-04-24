Urfi Javed goes topless, gets brutally trolled for sticking flowers on her body

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation, has become one of the industry's most controversial actors, making headlines for her daring dress choices. Her videos and photos in topless semi-nude dresses cause quite a stir among the public, and she quickly becomes viral. Urfi Javed took to Instagram on April 24 to share a topless video of herself wearing only flowers. Urfi wore nothing on top and sported a few colourful flowers on her body in the video. The post has generated a flood of comments from internet users, indicating that it has gone viral.

Urfi Javed's bold video appeared to be from a photoshoot, and there's no surprise that fans and followers are adoring it. Urfi has been trolled by a handful of them. Over 76k people have liked the video. The response in the comments section has been mixed, with some people using a lot of heart and fire emojis.

In a new viral video, Urfi can be heard talking about her haters. In the clip, she says, “Jo mujhse jale vo side par chale.” The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of the social media users praised her and wrote, “I am starting to like her may be bcoz of her down to earth nature ... she is in her exploring stage ..let her do that ig.”

However, there were people who started trolling her again. One of them wrote, “She forgot to use scissors.” Another mentioned, “Tere s jalne k lye tere mein kch hona bi chaiye bina matlb k apne ap ko star smjhti hai ek star banne k lye usme star wali quality b honi chaiye jo isme hai hi nahi.”



On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.