In pics: Urfi Javed shows off her toned body in sexy outfit

Television actress Urfi Javed always surprised her fans and netizens with her outfits, let's take a look at her OOTD.

After Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed became a digital sensation. Her public appearance always grab eyeballs, and the major reason behind this is her 'unique' fashion statements. Let's have a look at her recent media spotting. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Confident Urfi Javed

1/5 No matter what people say or think about her fashion sense, Urfi always carries herself with sheer confidence and grace.

2. Urfi Javed and her attitude

2/5 Urfi Javed lives with a 'devil may care' attitude, and that's what her followers adore about her.

3. Media's favorite Urfi Javed

3/5 Urfi Javed is quite popular among the paparazzi, and she usually gets captured on a regular basis. Her photos are videos are quite a rage on the internet.

4. Urfi Javed's latest look

4/5 On Thursday afternoon, Urfi Javed was spotted at a hotel, and she looked alluring in a bikini, covered it with hologram tinted pants.

5. Urfi Javed's notable works