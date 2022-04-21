Search icon
In pics: Urfi Javed shows off her toned body in sexy outfit

Television actress Urfi Javed always surprised her fans and netizens with her outfits, let's take a look at her OOTD.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 21, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

After Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed became a digital sensation. Her public appearance always grab eyeballs, and the major reason behind this is her 'unique' fashion statements. Let's have a look at her recent media spotting. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Confident Urfi Javed

Confident Urfi Javed
1/5

No matter what people say or think about her fashion sense, Urfi always carries herself with sheer confidence and grace. 

2. Urfi Javed and her attitude

Urfi Javed and her attitude
2/5

Urfi Javed lives with a 'devil may care' attitude, and that's what her followers adore about her. 

3. Media's favorite Urfi Javed

Media's favorite Urfi Javed
3/5

Urfi Javed is quite popular among the paparazzi, and she usually gets captured on a regular basis. Her photos are videos are quite a rage on the internet. 

4. Urfi Javed's latest look

Urfi Javed's latest look
4/5

On Thursday afternoon, Urfi Javed was spotted at a hotel, and she looked alluring in a bikini, covered it with hologram tinted pants. 

5. Urfi Javed's notable works

Urfi Javed's notable works
5/5

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed is known for being a notable part of series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, and the web series Punch Beat Season 2. 

