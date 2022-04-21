In pics: Urfi Javed shows off her toned body in sexy outfit

Television actress Urfi Javed always surprised her fans and netizens with her outfits, let's take a look at her OOTD.
After Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed became a digital sensation. Her public appearance always grab eyeballs, and the major reason behind this is her 'unique' fashion statements. Let's have a look at her recent media spotting. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Confident Urfi Javed
No matter what people say or think about her fashion sense, Urfi always carries herself with sheer confidence and grace.
2. Urfi Javed and her attitude
Urfi Javed lives with a 'devil may care' attitude, and that's what her followers adore about her.
3. Media's favorite Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed is quite popular among the paparazzi, and she usually gets captured on a regular basis. Her photos are videos are quite a rage on the internet.
4. Urfi Javed's latest look
On Thursday afternoon, Urfi Javed was spotted at a hotel, and she looked alluring in a bikini, covered it with hologram tinted pants.
5. Urfi Javed's notable works
Apart from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed is known for being a notable part of series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, and the web series Punch Beat Season 2.