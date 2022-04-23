Urfi Javed hits back at trolls, says 'jo mujhse jale vo side par chale'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed never fails to grab attention with her unique outfits. Netizens often troll her for her weird fashion sense on social media. Despite being trolled so many times, the actress doesn’t care about what people say.

In a new viral video, Urfi can be heard talking about her haters. In the clip, she says, “Jo mujhse jale vo side par chale.” The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of the social media users praised her and wrote, “I am starting to like her may be bcoz of her down to earth nature ... she is in her exploring stage ..let her do that ig.”

However, there were people who started trolling her again. One of them wrote, “She forgot to use scissors.” Another mentioned, “Tere s jalne k lye tere mein kch hona bi chaiye bina matlb k apne ap ko star smjhti hai ek star banne k lye usme star wali quality b honi chaiye jo isme hai hi nahi.”

Also Read/ 'Papa ki pari pankh fadfdaate hue': Urfi Javed trolled for tripping in high heels- WATCH

A few months ago, the actress was trolled for letting a ‘gutka lover’ spit in public. In the video that went viral, the man was seeing chewing Tabacco (gutka). As soon as the video was uploaded, people started targeting her for letting a man spit in public, and laughing at him. In the background of the video, someone can be heard saying ‘ae gutka lover’.

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.