Urfi Javed creates illusion by posing topless with champagne glasses, gets brutally trolled

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi did it again. The Bigg Boss OTT star posted a reel that left the viewers baffled. In the latest reel, Urfi creates an illusion as she is posing topless, before two champagne glasses. The two glasses are situated parallel to her b***s. As the video progresses, Urfi holds the glasses, and for a while, you will think, about whether the glasses are real, or a mere illusion.

Uorfi posted the reel on her Instagram with two champagne glass emojis in her caption and credited the photographer for the click.

Here's the video

As soon as she posted the video, netizens had a field day, and they mocked the Splitsvilla X4 star's fashion standards. A user wrote, "Video banane wale ki bahut moj hai." Another user wrote, "Ye kaise glass h jo glass k hi nhi h." A netizen wrote, "Oho ye ladki kab sudhregi." Another netizen added, "Unfollow karo yar.... iske pagalpan bhadte hi ja rha hai." One of the netizen added, "I really don’t understand this concept."

Currently, the actress is seen in Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani and other contestants. In the last episode, Javed called Sakshi Dwivedi bi***y and said that she gets bi***y vibes from here. Although Javed, didn't want to hurt her feelings, but Sakshi took it personally, and later she took her revenge. In the same episode, Sakshi got her chance to vent her anger and mocked Urfi's personality. She said that Urfi is short-heightened, and she purposely wears long heels to hide it. Yesterday, Urfi shared the clip on her insta and tagged Sakshi by saying, "@sakshidwivediofficial you're a b***h"