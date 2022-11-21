Urfi Javed asks fans to fill in the blank, receives backlash on viral video

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, who has been making headlines with her unique outfits, is an avid social media user. She often gives befitting reply to trolls who target her for her outfits.

On Monday, Urfi dropped a video in which she can be heard saying, “hum aapko ch***** nahi bana rahe, aap c****** hai.” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mai chunautiyo se Nahi ___ se pareshan hu! Fill in the blanks.” Social media users also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “tu je nahi Pata par tu he ch****.”

The second one said, “Aap hamko chutiya nhi lagte hai aap c****ya hi hai.” The third person mentioned, “Urfi jese ch****o se paresaan hu ye hoga usme.” The fourth one said, “Fashion ke naam par sharir dekkhti ho shrm nhi aata paani mai dub kr mar jao.” The fifth one stated, “Public comments karne ka khud ka khud bol Li ha tum hoo.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed disclosed that a man threatened to rape her on social media. She uploaded a screenshot of a user's story where he had posted the most recent video and in which she was featured prominently. The man used foul language and wrote inappropriate things.

After Urfi shared that screenshot on her Instagram, the man uploaded a video apologising. In this video, Urfi used charging cords and smartphones to create a bikini top. Yes, you read that correctly. Along with the smartphone top, she wore blue coloured pants and a blazer.

For the unversed, as per the reports, an anonymous complaint has been registered in Delhi against Javed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." The report was logged after her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was released in October.