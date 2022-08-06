The Kapil Sharma Show to return with additions in cast? Know here

File Photo

The popular TV programme Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled to return, and new comedians are expected to appear. On Instagram, the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company has posted a casting notice for the programme. A lot of show fans have shown their affection for Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashahoor Gulati in their responses to the post. In 2017, Sunil and Kapil had a public argument, and the former left their show.

Alongside a picture of Kapil Sharma, a note read as: "The most popular show of Indian television is coming up with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and adding new members to the family. If you think the comedy industry is your calling, mail your profile to us. "The caption of the post made by the casting company's official Instagram account said, "We‎ all‎ love‎ the‎ Kapil‎ Sharma‎ show,‎ but‎ wouldn’t‎ you‎ love‎ it‎ more‎ if‎ you‎ could‎ now‎ be‎ a‎ part‎ of‎ it?‎ If‎ comedy‎ is‎ your‎ go-to,‎ send‎ your‎ profiles‎ now! Email‎ them‎ to‎ - mukeshchhabra@mccc.in alok@mccc.in kabeer@mccc.in …..We’re‎ waiting‎."

Digital artists were encouraged to share their profiles by many show fans who tagged them in their posts. In addition, others called for Sunil Grover to return to the programme.

Sunil and Kapil have both expressed a desire to move over their on-board public confrontation in 2017, and they were even spotted together at an event in 2019. Sunil appeared in the latest programme Gangs of Filmistaan. On the other side, Kapil recently took a break from his programme to tour with the cast of the show in the US and Canada.