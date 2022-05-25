The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti breaks silence on wedding rumours with Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerji

File photo

Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti, known for playing comic characters in The Kapil Sharma Show, has reacted to the rumours of her wedding with actor Samrat Mukerjee, Kajol-Rani Mukerji's cousin. The actress shut down all these rumours to rest as she penned a note on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sumona wrote a small note asking tabloids to stop spreading false news about her, "Dear Tabloids, Thank u for taking interest in my personal life but it really ain't necessary. I'AM NOT GETTING MARRIED. You'll like to keep circulating my wedding rumour every year very diligently."

"Who I date/marry/live in with...is my own personal business and if ever I feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to please stop speculating, it's an earnest request. Thank you (folded hands emoji)", she continued in her note requesting everyone to stop speculations about her personal life.





As her wedding rumours began circulating, she even spoke to ETimes and told these are 10-year-old stories from social media. Calling them rubbish, she refused to make any comments on them and added that she would not like to talk about her personal life. She even told the portal that Samrat is a good friend and that she would not like to speak to the media about her friends and family.



Talking about Samrat, he has acted in a few Hindi films and Bengali soap operas. The last major film he was a part of was Ashutosh Gowariker's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Samrat, who belongs to the Mukherjee-Samarth film family, played the role of Indian freedom fighter Ganesh Ghosh in the 2010 film that turned out to be a disaster at the box office.