Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath dance to Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye at The Kapil Sharma Show wrap-up party, watch viral video

The ongoing season of the popular comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show is taking a break as it hosted its wrap-up party recently. The videos and photos from the party are now surfacing online and in one of the videos, the comedian Kapil Sharma is seen dancing to the romantic track Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

The show, featuring talented actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, others, and Archana Puran Singh, is going off-air because the team will be heading to the USA and Canada for its planned tour in June-July.

Sumona Chakravarti shared the photos from the wrap-up party on her Instagram handle with the caption, "N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge, ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS". The party was attended by the show's entire cast and crew.

In March, Kapil had announced his USA-Canada shows on his social media handles. The comedian and his entire team will be performing in New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, San Jose, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles in the planned tour.

The Mohabbatein actor Archana Puran Singh will not be headed for the team's tour as she, along with Shekhar Suman, will be judging India's Laughter Champion, the comedy-based talent hunt show set to replace The Kapil Sharma Show from June 11 onwards.



Sharing the show's promo, Archana wrote, "Pracheen kaal se manushya ko pareshaan kar raha hai... STRESS! Ab poore India se aa rahe hain. Laughter ke soorma. Karne stress ka choorma...The stress busters are here...Dekhiye INDIA'S LAUGHTER CHAMPION from 11th June onwards, every Saturday and Sunday 9:30 pm onwards. Only on @sonytvofficial".

The audience, who used to watch The Kapil Sharma Show each weekend for their dose of laughter and comedy, will miss the show and wait for its return to national television.