The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti sets temperature soaring in monokini, photos go viral

Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has been setting temperatures soaring with her latest monokini photos. The TV star who was recently in the news after reports suggested she was quitting the popular comedy talk show, Tuesday shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram from her getaway at a luxurious resort in Himachal Pradesh.

Pointing out how the summers were unbearable, Sumona wrote in the caption that she wished the heatwave to go away or to be taken back to the hills.

In the series of photos, Sumona is seen clad in a blue and green coloured monokini. She struck different poses as she enjoyed the spectacular view of the snowcapped hills. She even dropped some photos enjoying herself in an infinity pool with a view of the mountains in the background.

READ: Throwback: When Kapil Sharma's co-star Sumona Chakravarti revealed she's 'unemployed' and battling Endometriosis

"May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away!!! or take me back to the Hills #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries," Sumona captioned the post.

Check out her post below:



Soon after Sumona shared the photos, fans of the actress took to the comments section and dropped some loving comments. "Wow soo beautiful," wrote a fan. "Bahot khubsurat & hot," commented an Instagram user. "So beautiful n gorgeous," commented yet another user.

Sumona is an active social media user. She often shares photos and videos updating fans about her professional and personal life. Last year, Sumona had revealed that since 2011 she has been battling endometriosis.

"I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me," read a part of her post on Instagram.

As for her work, it was announced last month that Sumona will hosting a travel-based show Shonar Bangla on Zee Zest. She is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Previously, Sumona has acted in films like Barfi! and Kick and featured in the hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.