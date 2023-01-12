Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6 to end soon, confirms show's producer Ekta Kapoor

Naagin 6/File photo

It was on the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale that Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the lead actress of Naagin 6, the sixth installment of the supernatural fiction thriller show. Apart from Tejasswi, another Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal was cast as the male lead in the Colors TV show that began in February last year.

And now, the Naagin series producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that Naagin 6 will end soon. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 12, she shared the first-ever promo of the show and wrote, "As we introduce a new folklore weekend show ….Time to say bye to my favourite show n India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6! This season marked the comeback (of the franchise and) found its place right with seasons one n three! Thank you for all the love and now for the next ….JAI MATA DI! P.S. to the team party zaroor hogi (Party will definitely happen)".

A source was quoted telling Filmi Beat, "The creative team has the best plans for the finale of Naagin 6. They might even approach previous Naagins including Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and Rashami Desai to make a special appearance in the finale of Naagin 6. Things are still at a nascent stage."

The report also added that Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, which will replace Naagin 6, is based on the concept of Beauty and the Beast. It will reportedly star Kushal Tandon and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Another show that will occupy Naagin 6's slot on Colors TV is Ishq Mein Ghayal, which stars Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Apart from Tejasswi and Simba, Naagin 6 also featured Mahekk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead roles. Pratik Sehajpal, who lost out to Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, also entered the show as one of the supporting cast members later.



