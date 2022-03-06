'Naagin 6': From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna, actresses who rejected Tejasswi Prakash's role

Do you know that before Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor offered the lead role in 'Naagin 6' to Shehnaaz Gill?
The supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin 6' premiered in February with the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role of Sarvashrehtha Naagin aka Pratha. Her co-contestant Simba Nagpal plays the male lead in the sixth season that also features other popular television actors such as Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and others.
But before Tejasswi was finalised as the main lead, the show was even offered to Shehnaaz Gill and Surbhi Chandna. Here is the list of five other actresses who rejected the sixth season of Colors show 'Naagin'.
1. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill, who was said to be in a relationship with her co-contestant from 'Bigg Boss 13' and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, rejected the offer to play the lead in 'Naagin 6'. As per the report in BollywoodLife.com, Shehnaaz wanted to take a break and spend some time with her family and hence didn't agree to be part of the show. (Image source: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
2. Surbhi Chandna
The fifth season of 'Naagin' was led by Surbhi Chandna who portrayed Bani Sharma in the show backed by Ekta Kapoor but as per reports, the actress demanded high fees, and hence, the makers rejected her. (Image source: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram)
3. Mahira Sharma
Mahira, who was one of the most popular contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13', was approached for 'Naagin 6' and she even auditioned for the show. But she didn't fit in the role and hence was rejected by the makers themselves, as per the reports. (Image source: Mahira Sharma/Instagram)
4. Helly Shah
As per the BollywoodLife.com report, Helly Shah chose the Punjabi music video 'Ik Kahani' over 'Naagin 6'. Helly has featured alongside Tejasswi in the 'Swaragini', in which the two actresses portrayed half-sisters. (Image source: Helly Shah/Instagram)
5. Aalisha Panwar
Aalisha, who has featured in famous shows such as 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' and 'Jamai Raja', was initially offered the lead role in 'Naagin 6' but was later rejected by the makers. (Image source: Aalisha Panwar/Instagram)