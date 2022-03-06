'Naagin 6': From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna, actresses who rejected Tejasswi Prakash's role

Do you know that before Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor offered the lead role in 'Naagin 6' to Shehnaaz Gill?

The supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin 6' premiered in February with the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role of Sarvashrehtha Naagin aka Pratha. Her co-contestant Simba Nagpal plays the male lead in the sixth season that also features other popular television actors such as Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and others.

But before Tejasswi was finalised as the main lead, the show was even offered to Shehnaaz Gill and Surbhi Chandna. Here is the list of five other actresses who rejected the sixth season of Colors show 'Naagin'.