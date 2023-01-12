Ekta Kapoor to enter Bigg Boss house to cast mystery contestant in 'exciting film announcement': 'Let’s see who we find'

Ekta Kapoor will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 16

Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is returning to the Bigg Boss house to look for another cast member for her upcoming project. The studio head had signed last season’s winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin during her visit to the house in 2022. Ekta shared a video of Tejasswi from Naagin in her announcement post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ekta, who heads Balaji Telefilms, shared a video of Tejasswi from her show Naagin 6. She wrote alongside, “Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her!”

Ekta then revealed that she will be returning to the Bigg Boss house soon and cast another contestant but did not reveal who it would be. “Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time,” she added. The film and TV producer did not divulge any details about the project as well or what genre it is, except that it is a film.

Naagin 6 is reportedly coming to an end. A report in Filmi Beat claimed that the show’s makers are planning its culmination with a grand finale in the end of February. Ekta also hinted at this as she used the hashtag #ByeByeNaagin in her post about her Bigg Boss appearance.

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors and streams on Voot all seven days a week. Currently, the Bigg Boss house has 11 of the 16 original inmates remaining. These include Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tina Datta.