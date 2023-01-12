Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ekta Kapoor to enter Bigg Boss house to cast mystery contestant in 'exciting film announcement': 'Let’s see who we find'

Ekta Kapoor will be coming on Bigg Boss to cast one of the contestants from the popular show in her upcoming film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor to enter Bigg Boss house to cast mystery contestant in 'exciting film announcement': 'Let’s see who we find'
Ekta Kapoor will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 16

Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is returning to the Bigg Boss house to look for another cast member for her upcoming project. The studio head had signed last season’s winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin during her visit to the house in 2022. Ekta shared a video of Tejasswi from Naagin in her announcement post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ekta, who heads Balaji Telefilms, shared a video of Tejasswi from her show Naagin 6. She wrote alongside, “Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her!”

Ekta then revealed that she will be returning to the Bigg Boss house soon and cast another contestant but did not reveal who it would be. “Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time,” she added. The film and TV producer did not divulge any details about the project as well or what genre it is, except that it is a film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Naagin 6 is reportedly coming to an end. A report in Filmi Beat claimed that the show’s makers are planning its culmination with a grand finale in the end of February. Ekta also hinted at this as she used the hashtag #ByeByeNaagin in her post about her Bigg Boss appearance.

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors and streams on Voot all seven days a week. Currently, the Bigg Boss house has 11 of the 16 original inmates remaining. These include Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tina Datta.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the day: Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff set new airport look, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in black
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.