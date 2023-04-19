TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu sets internet on fire with latest bikini photos, netizens say 'tu bhot badal gayi re'

Photo via Nidhi Bhanushali's Instagram

Nidhi Bhanushali, who rose to fame for playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is going viral again for her latest bikini photos. Nidhi Bhanushali is known and popular among fans for her steamy photographs on the internet. She is a traveler who engages in a variety of adventure activities and shares them all with her over 9 lakh followers.

Now, Nidhi Bhanushali is going viral again for posting stunning photos in a bikini taking a dip in the water on the back of one of her friends. Nidhi Bhanushali can also be seen monkeying around as she stands and sits on the shoulder of her dear friend.

In the photos, Nidhi Bhanushali can be seen wearing a sexy blue bikini top with black bottoms. She looked cute and happy while beating the summer heat in calm blue waters.

Check out the photos here

Netizens also commented on Nidhi Bhanushali's post and some of them are too hilarious to not share. One user wrote, "Humare jamane mai...!!" which is a term used by Nidhi Bhanushali's former on-screen dad Atmaram Tukaram Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

One other user commented, "Tu bhot badal gayi re sonudi," while a third user wrote, "How lucky this man living his Dream life."

Despite the fact that Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma years ago, her big social media following proves that the former actress retains her star status in the eyes of her loyal admirers.

Nidhi Bhanushali, a frequent social media user and travel enthusiast, regularly shares breathtaking images from her adventures with her followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she takes her fans on a trip around the nation.