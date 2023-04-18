Meet Baba Siddique, known for throwing lavish Iftaar parties, reuniting Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, his net worth is...

Headlines

Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is India's richest cricketer? The name will stun you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Baba Siddique, known for throwing lavish Iftaar parties, reuniting Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, his net worth is...

Baba Siddique became an MLA in 1999 from the Bandra West Assembly Constituency. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009, thus, so far, serving three consecutive terms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baba Ziauddin Siddique grabs headlines once a year, especially for his star-studded Iftaar parties which have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among other celebs in attendance. Baba Siddique is known to throw extravagant Iftaar parties and bring in the biggest stars from the film and television industry under one roof. 

Who is Baba Siddique? 

Baba Siddique is an Indian politician and is currently working as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Congress Committee. 

Baba Siddique became an MLA in 1999 from the Bandra West Assembly Constituency. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009, thus, so far, serving three consecutive terms.

As a seasoned politician, Baba Siddique has served as the President of the Bandra Taluka of the Bandra Youth Congress (1982), Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA (2004-2008), and Chairperson & Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (2014).

READ | Anushka Sharma shouts at Ranbir Kapoor, hits him in viral video, watch to know why

As for Baba Siddique's personal life, he is happily married to Shehzaan Siddique whose real name is Alka Bindra. She is the sister of Ranjit Bindra and converted to Islam after marrying Baba Siddique. The couple is blessed with two kids - a son named Zeeshan Siddique and a daughter, Arshia Siddique. Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is also the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress. Baba Siddique's daughter Arshia Siddique is a doctor by profession. 

As per online sources present in the media, it can be estimated that Baba Siddique's net worth is around Rs 30 crores as of 2022. 

READ | Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'

Baba Siddique made Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hug at one of his famous Iftaar parties 

During the 2013-14 Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan hugged for the first time, ending their cold war that started in 2008 when they engaged in a fight over an incident at a party.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, who topped 10th, 12th, law school cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE