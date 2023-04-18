Meet Baba Siddique, known for throwing lavish Iftaar parties, reuniting Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, his net worth is...

Baba Siddique became an MLA in 1999 from the Bandra West Assembly Constituency. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009, thus, so far, serving three consecutive terms.

Baba Ziauddin Siddique grabs headlines once a year, especially for his star-studded Iftaar parties which have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among other celebs in attendance. Baba Siddique is known to throw extravagant Iftaar parties and bring in the biggest stars from the film and television industry under one roof.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique is an Indian politician and is currently working as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Congress Committee.

Baba Siddique became an MLA in 1999 from the Bandra West Assembly Constituency. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009, thus, so far, serving three consecutive terms.

As a seasoned politician, Baba Siddique has served as the President of the Bandra Taluka of the Bandra Youth Congress (1982), Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA (2004-2008), and Chairperson & Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (2014).

READ | Anushka Sharma shouts at Ranbir Kapoor, hits him in viral video, watch to know why

As for Baba Siddique's personal life, he is happily married to Shehzaan Siddique whose real name is Alka Bindra. She is the sister of Ranjit Bindra and converted to Islam after marrying Baba Siddique. The couple is blessed with two kids - a son named Zeeshan Siddique and a daughter, Arshia Siddique. Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is also the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress. Baba Siddique's daughter Arshia Siddique is a doctor by profession.

As per online sources present in the media, it can be estimated that Baba Siddique's net worth is around Rs 30 crores as of 2022.

READ | Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'

Baba Siddique made Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hug at one of his famous Iftaar parties

During the 2013-14 Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan hugged for the first time, ending their cold war that started in 2008 when they engaged in a fight over an incident at a party.