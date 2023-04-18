Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz, Tuesday morning, shocked her fans as she announced her pregnancy. From the post, it seems like Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby. As of now, she has decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret. Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram profile and shared two black and white photos of a onesie and a MAMA initial pendant. Ileana D’Cruz's post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status.

While many users expressed happiness at Ileana D’Cruz and her big news, others couldn't help but wonder about the baby's father. One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?"

Ileana D’Cruz notably was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. She had, at the time, also referred to Andrew Kneebone as "best hubby ever" leaving netizens wondering if the two got married secretly.

Ileana D’Cruz apparently broke up with Andrew Kneebone in 2019. After her breakup, Ileana D’Cruz spoke to Pinkvilla about her separation and said, "I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

For a while now, rumour mills have been going wild over the reports of Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Karan Johar, during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, also seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Katrina Kaif, in 2022, also shared photos from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. Ileana D'Cruz was in attendance along with Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and others. Ileana D’Cruz's presence at Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation had also raised eyebrows at the time.