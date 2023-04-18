Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram profile and shared two black and white photos of a onesie and a MAMA initial pendant. Ileana D’Cruz's post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz, Tuesday morning, shocked her fans as she announced her pregnancy. From the post, it seems like Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby. As of now, she has decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret. Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram profile and shared two black and white photos of a onesie and a MAMA initial pendant. Ileana D’Cruz's post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status.

While many users expressed happiness at Ileana D’Cruz and her big news, others couldn't help but wonder about the baby's father. One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?"

Ileana D’Cruz notably was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. She had, at the time, also referred to Andrew Kneebone as "best hubby ever" leaving netizens wondering if the two got married secretly. 

READ | 'They love him': Anushka Sharma in awe as Bengaluru crowd cheers for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match, watch viral video

Ileana D’Cruz apparently broke up with Andrew Kneebone in 2019. After her breakup, Ileana D’Cruz spoke to Pinkvilla about her separation and said, "I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it." 

For a while now, rumour mills have been going wild over the reports of Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Karan Johar, during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, also seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Katrina Kaif, in 2022, also shared photos from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. Ileana D'Cruz was in attendance along with Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and others. Ileana D’Cruz's presence at Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation had also raised eyebrows at the time.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.