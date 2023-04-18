Anushka Sharma shouts at Ranbir Kapoor, hits him in viral video, watch to know why

Anushka Sharma-Ranbir Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor are the best of friends and their camaraderie is easily visible whenever they get together. The biggest proof of the same was when Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were promoting Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During the promotion, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor could be seen indulging in playful banter during interviews. Now, an unseen video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on Instagram which shows Anushka Sharma getting angry at Ranbir Kapoor.

READ | Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant? Actor shares photo of onesie, MAMA pendant, netizens ask 'who is father?'

In the video, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a radio recording room when Ranbir Kapoor decided to draw a pen tattoo on Anushka Sharma. The actress can then be seen playfully hitting Ranbir Kapoor and shouting at him. Anushka Sharma can be heard saying, "Ranbir, I swear to God," before shouting, “Why did you do this?"

Here's the video

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016 and was directed by Karan Johar. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor also confessed that Anushka Sharma is his favourite co-star.

READ | 'They love him': Anushka Sharma in awe as Bengaluru crowd cheers for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match, watch viral video

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, her first film since she became a mother in 2021. Anushka Sharma is all set to play the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is shooting for Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.