'They love him': Anushka Sharma in awe as Bengaluru crowd cheers for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match, watch viral video

Anushka Sharma - MS Dhoni

Anushka Sharma was present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli during the RCB vs CSK match. Several videos and photos from the stadium went viral capturing Anushka Sharma's reaction to various stages in the match, however, one unseen video is currently going viral that shows her being shocked at the crowd's support for MS Dhoni when he came to bat for the last two balls of the innings.

The unseen video shows Anushka Sharma saying to someone sitting beside her, "They love him," when MS Dhoni was marking his guard. Anushka Sharma looked completely in awe and couldn't help but smile at the crowd cheering for MS Dhoni.

Here's her video

The clip was streamed just for a few seconds but eagle-eyed fans were fast enough to lip-read what Anushka Sharma was telling her friends.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Loved by whole universe #MSDhoni," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Moment of the day."

Talking about the match, chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror.

Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.

In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.