Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'They love him': Anushka Sharma in awe as Bengaluru crowd cheers for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match, watch viral video

The unseen video shows Anushka Sharma saying to someone sitting beside her, "They love him," when MS Dhoni was marking his guard. Anushka Sharma looked completely in awe and couldn't help but smile at the crowd cheering for MS Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

'They love him': Anushka Sharma in awe as Bengaluru crowd cheers for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match, watch viral video
Anushka Sharma - MS Dhoni

Anushka Sharma was present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli during the RCB vs CSK match. Several videos and photos from the stadium went viral capturing Anushka Sharma's reaction to various stages in the match, however, one unseen video is currently going viral that shows her being shocked at the crowd's support for MS Dhoni when he came to bat for the last two balls of the innings. 

READ | Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram amid death stare, refusing to shake hand controversy in IPL 2023

The unseen video shows Anushka Sharma saying to someone sitting beside her, "They love him," when MS Dhoni was marking his guard. Anushka Sharma looked completely in awe and couldn't help but smile at the crowd cheering for MS Dhoni. 

Here's her video

The clip was streamed just for a few seconds but eagle-eyed fans were fast enough to lip-read what Anushka Sharma was telling her friends.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Loved by whole universe #MSDhoni," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Moment of the day." 

READ | Neem Karoli Baba Tips: 5 remedies to remove financial crisis, lead happy life

Talking about the match, chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror.

Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls. 

In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.