Bikini waxing gone wrong: Indore woman awarded Rs 70,000 for botched Brazilian waxing, know its pros and cons

The procedure involves applying warm wax to the skin and using strips of cloth or paper to remove the wax and hair. Brazilian waxing is a popular choice for many women in India and the world and is performed at most salons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Representative Image

A woman from Indore was awarded a compensation of Rs 70,000 after she sued a spa for botching up her Brazilian waxing. Despite the words of reassurance from the salon, the waxing went wrong and the woman's skin was peeled off after the waxing leading to a burning sensation. 

Today, we will tell you all you need to know about Brazilian waxing and its advantages and disadvantages. 

What is Brazilian waxing? 

In a Brazilian wax, a person's pubic hair is removed from the front of the pubic bone, around the external genitals, between the upper thigh area, and around the anus. Customers can choose, as per preference, to remove all hair in the area or leave a strip of hair in the front. 

The procedure involves applying warm wax to the skin and using strips of cloth or paper to remove the wax and hair. Brazilian waxing is a popular choice for many women in India and the world and is performed at most salons. 

Advantages of Brazilian waxing

Smooth Skin 

Less hair growth in the long term 

Less Irritation 

Easy maintenance 

Disadvantages of Brazilian waxing 

Heightens risk of infection 

Can cause redness and inflammation of the waxed skin 

Post-waxing bumps, pimples, and ingrown hairs

Can cause skin irritation 

Brazilian waxing is a painful process to go through as the skin in the bikini region is sensitive. 

At the end of the day, it is important to note that the decision to get a Brazilian wax is personal and should be based on your level of comfort.

