Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim suffers miscarriage, calls it 'Allah ki marzi'

Khalid Niaz (left) with Saba Ibrahim (right)

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law, Saba Sitara Ibrahim, suffered a miscarriage. A few weeks ago, the couple announced their pregnancy on their social media, and now they shared their loss of the unborn through a vlog. Saba was facing health complications, and she was advised complete bed rest by doctors. As per the reports, when they went for the scans, they got to know that their baby's heart rate was not normal, and they were advised for an abortion.

In the vlog, Khalid said, “When Saba went inside the doctor, after some time I was also called inside. The doctor informed me that the baby doesn’t have heartbeat." Sunny called it the worst moment. He further added that Saba held strong, and she was taken to OT the next morning. Saba said that she doesn't know how to cope with the loss. She said, "Allah ki marzi thi yeh aur humne mann liya. I am okay." Saba further added that when she went inside OT, the experience was scary.

Khalid also added that Saba was mentally scared and even asked him 'What if she didn't come out alive?' Khalid thanked people for their support and stated they are going through it together. Sunny and Saba got married in November 2022. For the unversed, Saba is a vlogger, social media influencer, and family's most loved one. Ibrahim is quite active on social media, and she frequently drops photos for her followers. The happy-go-lucky Saba is a motivational personality as well.