Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in white as she inaugurates hospital in Mumbai, netizens call her 'angel'

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi entertainment industry, was spotted inaugurating a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, May 29. Dressed in a simple white suit, the Honsla Rakh actress was seen cutting the ribbon and making a heartfelt speech inside the hospital premises.

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz was seen cutting the red ribbon as she inaugurated the Brahmakumaris hospital in Mumbai, and in another clip, she was seen making an impassioned speech in which she was heard saying that if she could, she would really hope that nobody becomes weak and goes to a hospital.

She even later added that it isn't possible because the human body is fragile, hence one must take care of himself/herself and deal with the situations with mental strength. Netizens praised her noble thoughts as they called her 'angel', 'sweet', 'cute', and 'innocent' in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been making news recently due to her upcoming Bollywood debut. The Salman Khan starrer, currently titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is undergoing cast changes as Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma walked out of the film, along with Zaheer Iqbal. Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam are rumoured to replace them in the film.



As these cast changes happened within a day, it was speculated that Shehnaaz has too walked out of the film. However, rubbishing all these rumours, the actress has started shooting for the film which is slated to release on December 30 later this year, two days after the superstar's birthday on December 27.

A source close to the production house has now shared, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. While the first schedule of the film has begun in Mumbai, the shoot will move forward to Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India further".