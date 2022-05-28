Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill quashes rumours by shooting for Salman Khan's film in Mumbai

Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been surrounded by multiple speculations and negative reports. One of them was Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill being upset over the developments of the film. However, the official announcement has been awaited.

With every coming day, The audience's curiosity to know more about film's developments is giving rise to new speculations from unknown sources. While the audience has been constantly keeping an eye on Salman Khan's upcoming films, they are always excited to seek information about the same. Meanwhile now, fresh news comes in about the film. A source close to the production house shared, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about the film while the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai than in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India further". While many assumptions have been hovering around the corners about the film, it is important to note that It's a dream of every newcomer and aspiring actor to have such a big debut in Bollywood, and this has come as a big opportunity for Shehnaaz's career that will surely be a big turning point for her.

For the unversed, earlier, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut with this film was unhappy with the developments, and she is reconsidering being a part of the film. Gill is also baffled over these reports that are affecting the film. A source has quoted the publication, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved"