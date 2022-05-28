Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill to romance Jassie Gill in Salman Khan's film

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Her fans are very excited to see Shehnaaz on the big screen.

A few days ago, reports of Shehnaaz Gill quitting the film circulated on social media. But according to the latest report, the actress will play an important role in the film, she will be seen romancing Punjabi star, Jassie Gill. As per The Hindustan Times report, Shehnaaz is not quitting the film and will be paired with Jassie. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will romance Salman Khan and Raghav Juyal is paired opposite Malvika Sharma.

The report mentioned that Shehnaaz and Aayush Sharma were paired opposite each other. However, Aayush decided to quit the film due to some creative differences. The Hindustan Times source stated, “Technically no one has replaced Ayush. That character has been entirely rewritten. The makers are currently looking to lock an actor opposite Siddharth Nigam.”

For the unversed, earlier, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut with this film was unhappy with the developments, and she is reconsidering being a part of the film. Gill is also baffled over these reports that are affecting the film. A source has quoted the publication, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved"

However, the source further ensured that Shehnaaz will stick to the film as she has full faith in her mentor Salman Khan. "Shehnaaz Gill has complete faith in her mentor Salman Khan and he has assured her to have patience as everything will fall in place. Shehnaaz is damn excited for her debut and has started her prep for the same. The girl is very much aware of the love that the audience has given her and she doesn't want to let them down and so she is trying to give more than 100 per cent. She has been also working on her accent and speaking Hindi fluently and we cannot be more proud of her."