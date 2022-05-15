Headlines

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's film gets leaked

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill started shooting for the film and the video from the sets got leaked.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Actress Shehnaaz Gill will make her big-screen debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress has started shooting for the film, and a video from the sets got leaked. In the clip, Gill is been seen getting down from her vanity van in her costume, heading towards the sets. Shehnaaz was looking elegant, wearing a saree with her hair tied with garland (gajra).

Here's the video

Yesterday, Salman Khan dropped the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is one of the most anticipated films, on Saturday. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Sharing the still, Salman Khan wrote, "shooting commences for my new film." In no time, the poster became viral and started trending on social media. 

Here's Salman's look from the film

Even Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for the much-awaited entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. Pooja who was last seen in Radhe Shyam and Beast have shared this update about her new film on her social media. Pooja posted a picture where she's posing with Salman Khan's famous turquoise bracelet. 

Here's the image

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hege in the lead roles will be released on the birthday weekend of the Sultan actor. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson. 

READ: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to release on THIS date

Taking to its Instagram handle, the production company shared a photo of Salman Khan will Sajid Nadiadwala and announced the release date. It captioned the picture as, "Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @beingsalmankhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhadsamji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022." Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27.

 

