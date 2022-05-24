Shehnaaz Gill sets Instagram on fire as she dances to Britney Spears' Work Bitch in viral video

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill stunned everyone when she dropped a new reel grooving to Britney Spears' track Work Bitch on her Instagram on Monday, May 23. The actress looked smoking hot in the black and white video which she starts with her astonishing hair flip.

With 11.4 million followers on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan base who took to the comments section and showered their love for the Honsla Rakh actress. One user wrote, "Wow #ShehnaazGill On fire", while another commented, "Queen of hearts Keep Shining always". Netizens dropped tonnes of fire emojis as they replied to her.

After achieving success in the Punjabi entertainment industry through her appearance in multiple music videos and a few films, Shehnaaz entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019. By the time the show concluded in February 2020, she had made her place in the hearts of the audience across the nation.

She ended up becoming the second runner-up of the thirteenth season of the Colors TV reality show which was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla who supposedly dated Shehnaaz after the show. Their fans have been trending the hashtag #SidNaaz even after Sidharth's unfortunate death in 2021.



And now as per the latest rumours, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman's upcoming release, previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated to release in cinemas on December 30 later this year. Though there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, there are reports that Salman has asked Shehnaaz to pick her own fee for the film.

There have been many changes in the cast in the film as it has been reported that Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal have walked out of the film and two other actors have taken their place. The new title, along with the new star cast, will be announced soon.