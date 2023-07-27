Sandeep Bhaiya: Sunny Hinduja says fans message him to take advice about UPSC exam, life problems | Exclusive

Headlines

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

HomeTelevision

Television

Sandeep Bhaiya: Sunny Hinduja says fans message him to take advice about UPSC exam, life problems | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sunny Hinduja opened up about his childhood and revealed that he was a dedicated student.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular actor Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya has inspired many by playing the important character of a mentor. Sandeep Bhaiya, directed by Parijat Joshi, also stars Deepali Gautam, Punit Tiwari, Rajendra Gupta and Abhinav Anand in key roles.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sunny Hinduja opened up about his childhood and revealed that he was a dedicated student. While talking about his childhood and school days, Sunny said, “My father was concerned about my education and my elder brother has been my idol since my childhood. He is being protective of me. They taught me ‘do everything in your life, but at this point, your focus should be your studies don’t leave that. And the good part is I have learned dedication from my father, positivity from my mother and patience from my brother whose name is also Deeraj.”

“Over the period of time, I learned that whatever you are doing, do it will full dedication. So when I was studying, I was focused on it. So I was a good student. When I was in 3rd standard, I was like ‘I want to be an engineer’ as my father was an engineer back then. Engineers and doctors were rare at that time. So I chose engineering,” he said.

While talking about his school friend, the actor mentioned that there was a boy named Varun Chauhan who was his very close friend in 7th standard. They stayed at the actor’s place in Indore when they were preparing for IIT. After the 12th, they reunited in Pune when Sunny was preparing for acting and Varun was preparing for UPSC.

Sunny revealed how lucky he is to have a friend like him by saying, “he is a judge today, we still talk. Varun calls me after seeing my performance 5-10 times and tells me everything good and bad. I have been very lucky to have such a great friend and he is the one with whom I shared my dream of becoming an actor for the first time.”

On being asked if his fans text him on social media about their problems, the actor replied, “yes, sometimes they do. They tell me ‘Sandeep bhaiya please UPSC exam hai kuch bata do, Sandeep bhaiya main bhaut pareshaan hu, kya karu bata do. Mere parents ke saath problem hai. (Sandeep bhaiya please tell me something about the UPSC exam, Sandeep bhaiya I am troubled, I have problems with my parents).”

The actor further revealed that he sometimes replies and tells them to not feel bad when their parents say something. Sometimes, when I don’t know what to tell, I send them heart emojis.”

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE