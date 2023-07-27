Sandeep Bhaiya: Sunny Hinduja says fans message him to take advice about UPSC exam, life problems | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sunny Hinduja opened up about his childhood and revealed that he was a dedicated student.

Popular actor Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya has inspired many by playing the important character of a mentor. Sandeep Bhaiya, directed by Parijat Joshi, also stars Deepali Gautam, Punit Tiwari, Rajendra Gupta and Abhinav Anand in key roles.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sunny Hinduja opened up about his childhood and revealed that he was a dedicated student. While talking about his childhood and school days, Sunny said, “My father was concerned about my education and my elder brother has been my idol since my childhood. He is being protective of me. They taught me ‘do everything in your life, but at this point, your focus should be your studies don’t leave that. And the good part is I have learned dedication from my father, positivity from my mother and patience from my brother whose name is also Deeraj.”

“Over the period of time, I learned that whatever you are doing, do it will full dedication. So when I was studying, I was focused on it. So I was a good student. When I was in 3rd standard, I was like ‘I want to be an engineer’ as my father was an engineer back then. Engineers and doctors were rare at that time. So I chose engineering,” he said.

While talking about his school friend, the actor mentioned that there was a boy named Varun Chauhan who was his very close friend in 7th standard. They stayed at the actor’s place in Indore when they were preparing for IIT. After the 12th, they reunited in Pune when Sunny was preparing for acting and Varun was preparing for UPSC.

Sunny revealed how lucky he is to have a friend like him by saying, “he is a judge today, we still talk. Varun calls me after seeing my performance 5-10 times and tells me everything good and bad. I have been very lucky to have such a great friend and he is the one with whom I shared my dream of becoming an actor for the first time.”

On being asked if his fans text him on social media about their problems, the actor replied, “yes, sometimes they do. They tell me ‘Sandeep bhaiya please UPSC exam hai kuch bata do, Sandeep bhaiya main bhaut pareshaan hu, kya karu bata do. Mere parents ke saath problem hai. (Sandeep bhaiya please tell me something about the UPSC exam, Sandeep bhaiya I am troubled, I have problems with my parents).”

The actor further revealed that he sometimes replies and tells them to not feel bad when their parents say something. Sometimes, when I don’t know what to tell, I send them heart emojis.”