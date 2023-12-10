Headlines

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, why she held his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

Sana Raees Khan admitted that if Ankita Lokhande hadn't participated in Bigg Boss house, her equation with him, would have been much better.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

High court advocate Sana Raees Khan finally lost her case (stay) in the Bigg Boss house, and got evicted based on receiving the least audience votes. Soon after the eviction, Sana interacted with the media and opened up about her experience in the house. Sana admitted that she had a lot of potential to go ahead, and deserved to be in the house. Sana even confessed that she understood the game late, and it has affected her game adversely. 

In her stint, Sana was often tagged as the 'most confused' person in the house. When asked to react to the title given by the housemates, Sana said, "Almost everyone is confused in the house. Khaanzaadi and Anurag (Dobhal) are confused if they want to live in the house. Isha is confused between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar."

Sana's gesture towards 'married' Vicky Jain grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, and they slammed Khan for it. In an episode, Sana was seen holding the hand of Vicky and discussing the game. This clip from the episode went viral, and internet users slammed Sana for 'playing tricks with a married man' to attract cameras. 

Defending herself against the trolls, Sana said, "Vicky mujhse yeh bol rahe they ki tum jiske saath connect karti ho, uske saath zyada raho, tum khush rahogi. But maine bola tha ki main jiske saath connect karti hu, woh already kisi connection (Ankita Lokhande) ke saath aaya hai (Vicky suggested me to be with the person with whom you feel connected, you will feel happy. But I told him that one I feel connected to, is already connected with someone else)." Sana further revealed that if Ankita wouldn't have participated in Bigg Boss, her equation with Vicky would have been better, "Agar woh akele aaye hote, toh jaise main Mannara ke saath thi, waise Vicky ke saath hoti poora time (If he would have come alone, I would be with him more)."  

When asked if she has a crush on Vicky, Sana laughingly declined the rumours, and added, "Agar mujhe crush hota na, toh main last week usse nominate nahi karti. I always had trust issues with Vicky Jain. Sana clarified that she didnt' held Vicky hand for cameras, "I can't stoop so low. Agar aisa hota toh you would have seen me 24X7 with him, because he used to enjoy spending time with me, but main uske saath zyada nahi baith thi." Before concluding, Sana shared her potential winner for Bigg Boss 17, "I really want Ankita to win, because she's genuinely nice, and she has supported me throughout my stint."

