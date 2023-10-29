Samarth Jurel says Abhishek Kumar threatened to burn Isha Malviya's face, cites examples of his ‘agressive behaviour’

Samarth Jurel's video citing examples of Abhishek Kumar's 'aggressive behaviour' goes viral.

Bigg Boss 17 recently saw the entrance of two wild cards, one of which was Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. His entrance led to a lot of drama in the house. Now a video of his talking about Abhishek Kumar’s aggressive behaviour is going viral on social media.

An Instagram user shared an interview clip of the actor wherein he can be seen talking about how Abhishek Kumar threatened to burn Isha Malviya’s face and slapped her. He cited the examples of his aggressive behaviour with Isha Malviya.

In the clip he can be heard saying, “If I tell you the examples of his aggressive behaviour, he slapped Isha so hard once during a party because she was dancing with other boys and she got a scar below her eye. Second example if I tell you, Isha uploaded a backless pic, he threatened her to delete it or he will throw her out of the car. Third, a cup of tea was kept in front of him, he threatened to burn Isha’s face.”

Netizens also shared their views about it. One of the comments read, “you can feel sympathy for him or pity on him but cannot support him.” Another comment read, “Abhishek is a pysco.” Another comment read, “Abhishek’s mental health is not right but can’t accept his behaviour.”

As Samarth Jurel entered the show, Isha Malviya was seen denying that they both are in a relationship and on the other hand, Abhishek Kumar couldn't hold his tears and cried uncontrollably. The two later also had a fight when Samarth called Isha ‘Jhoothi no 1.” It will be interesting to see how the dynamics in the house change after Samarth’s entry and who will Isha chose to stay with.

Meanwhile, Today, Salman Khan’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar and roasting the contestants. Salman Khan will now be hosting the show only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel, latter calls her 'jhooti'