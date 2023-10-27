BB17: Salman Khan says 'joote padhenge' to Abhishek Kumar, reveals Vicky Jain provoked Khanzaadi against Ankita Lokhande

In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan blasts Abhishek Kumar over his behaviour and also exposed Vicky Jain for his double-game.

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17 will be true to its name, as host Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain over their weekly behaviour. At first, Salman confronts Mannara and asks what bothers her the most. Mannara reveals that when someone tries to mention her outer world, or her cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, she gets triggered.

This week, Abhishek Kumar had an ugly verbal spat with Mannara, and he called Mannara a duplicate of her cousin Parineeti. After hearing Mannara, Salman asks Abhishek to explain his behaviour. The latter tries to explain his side of the story, but Salman dismisses his explanation. Salman also tells Abhishek that his behaviour would have cost him dearly, and he would have been beaten up by the public. Salman says, "Aap shayad honge mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkatein toh nahi hai aap mein. Real-life mein joote padhenge joote."

Then Salman moves to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, and he advises the actress that she's losing her individuality in the game. Salman exposes Vicky for provoking Khanzaadi to fight with Ankita, and this breaks her down. Salman says, "Aapne apne pati ke saath yeh game mein aane ka faisla liya. Aur aapke yehi pati Khanzaadi se khete hai ki aapke saatth lade." This revelation stuns Ankita, and she starts crying, Salman further adds, "Yeh sab toh ek alag hi level pe chal raha hai. Pyaar diya, mohabbat di, paisa diya." Vicky replies to Salman claiming that it was a joke, but Salman instantly counters back, "Woh mazak nahi tha."

As far as nominated contestants are concerned, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Soniya Bansal, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan are nominated this week for eviction. The show will also have two new wild-card contestants, Isha Malviya's rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel and Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson co-star Manasvi Mamgai are set to enter the Bigg Boss house as wildcards.