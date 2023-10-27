BB17: Salman Khan says 'joote padhenge' to Abhishek Kumar, reveals Vicky Jain provoked Khanzaadi against Ankita Lokhande

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeTelevision

Television

BB17: Salman Khan says 'joote padhenge' to Abhishek Kumar, reveals Vicky Jain provoked Khanzaadi against Ankita Lokhande

In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan blasts Abhishek Kumar over his behaviour and also exposed Vicky Jain for his double-game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17 will be true to its name, as host Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain over their weekly behaviour. At first, Salman confronts Mannara and asks what bothers her the most. Mannara reveals that when someone tries to mention her outer world, or her cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, she gets triggered. 

This week, Abhishek Kumar had an ugly verbal spat with Mannara, and he called Mannara a duplicate of her cousin Parineeti. After hearing Mannara, Salman asks Abhishek to explain his behaviour. The latter tries to explain his side of the story, but Salman dismisses his explanation. Salman also tells Abhishek that his behaviour would have cost him dearly, and he would have been beaten up by the public. Salman says, "Aap shayad honge mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkatein toh nahi hai aap mein. Real-life mein joote padhenge joote." 

Here's the video

Then Salman moves to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, and he advises the actress that she's losing her individuality in the game. Salman exposes Vicky for provoking Khanzaadi to fight with Ankita, and this breaks her down. Salman says, "Aapne apne pati ke saath yeh game mein aane ka faisla liya. Aur aapke yehi pati Khanzaadi se khete hai ki aapke saatth lade." This revelation stuns Ankita, and she starts crying, Salman further adds, "Yeh sab toh ek alag hi level pe chal raha hai. Pyaar diya, mohabbat di, paisa diya." Vicky replies to Salman claiming that it was a joke, but Salman instantly counters back, "Woh mazak nahi tha." 

As far as nominated contestants are concerned, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Soniya Bansal, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan are nominated this week for eviction. The show will also have two new wild-card contestants,  Isha Malviya's rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel and Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson co-star Manasvi Mamgai are set to enter the Bigg Boss house as wildcards.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE