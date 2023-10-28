Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel, latter calls her 'jhooti'

After Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth, latter calls her 'jhooti' and says 'bhagwan aisa dukh kisi ko mat dena'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode, fans will see a high-voltage drama as Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters the house and seeing him Abhishek breaks down, in a new promo, Isha can be seen denying dating him.

After Isha denies dating Samarth, he calls her 'jhooti' and says 'bhagwan aisa dukh kisi ko mat dena'. The clip is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of the socail media users wrote, "For the first time genuinely feeling bad for the Abhishek."

The second one said, "Isha denying that Samarth and she are dating is funny." The third one said, "Bb playing with their emotions for trp, I'm not liking this." The fourth person commented, "Bb's playing with isha and Abhishek's emotions...not good."

For the unversed, in the upcoming episode, Isha's boyfriend, and Uddariyaan actor make a surprising entry into the house. As Samarth enters through the door, Isha gets overwhelmed and dumbfounded. On the other side, Abhishek burst out crying. A few moments after Samarth's entry, Abhishek breaks down and cries loudly. A heartbroken Abhishek gets consoled by Vicky Jain, Munnawar Faruqui, and a few other contestants, but he continues to cry out loud. 

Although Bigg Boss introduces Samarth as Isha's boyfriend, the actress denies dating him. Soon after Samarth's entry, a major drama happens between him and Isha. The actress declares that they aren't dating, and it leaves Samarth shocked. However, later in the night, Isha does confess in the bedroom, that she got overwhelmed after seeing Samarth, and she lied about her relationship status with Jurel. 

