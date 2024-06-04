Purnia Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pappu Yadav vs Santosh Kushwaha, who will win?

In Purnia, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav is against JD(U) candidate Santosh Kumar Kushwaha. According to exit polls, this time Pappu Yadav has an edge over the two-time incumbent JD(U) MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha in this Lok Sabha seat.

Pappu Yadav recently urged all workers to come to the counting centres ready with "kafan" prepared to sacrifice their lives while saving democracy on the day of the counting of votes on Tuesday.