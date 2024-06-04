Twitter
BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Maneka Gandhi, a former minister and BJP candidate from Sultanpur, is trailing from her constituency Sultanpur

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat
Maneka Gandhi
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi trailing by a margin of 17,130 votes as per very early trends as counting of votes for the 2024 general elections is underway.

Samajwadi Party leader Rambhual Nishad is leading whereas Bahujan Samaj Party's Udraj Verma secured approx 66213 votes.

Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Sultanpur seat comprises five Assembly segments including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua and Kadipur. The constituency is a General seat.

Since Independence, Sultanpur has seen MPs from several parties and no single party has had an outright dominance on the seat. Congress has won eight times in Sultanpur, while BSP has won twice and BJP has secured victory four times.

The BJP contested the elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the local parties while Congress and Samajwadi Party are united in the fight as part of the INDIA bloc and BSP is going solo in the elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.

Overall, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is crossing the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA is leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

