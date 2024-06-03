T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces record-breaking prize purse, winner to get...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left his high-paying job to build Rs 9000 crore business, his net worth is...

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Purple foods that reduce bad cholesterol, blood sugar levels

Who is Vikas Divyakirti's wife? What does she do?

7 superfoods for strong joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

HomeSports

Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces record-breaking prize purse, winner to get...

ICC announces unprecedented prize purse of USD 11.25 million for Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces record-breaking prize purse, winner to get...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced a record prize purse of USD 11.25 million for the 2024 T20 World Cup with the winners pocketing at least USD 2.45 million.

The runners-up will receive at least USD 1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with USD 787,500 each.

The previous edition in 2022 had a total prize pool of USD 5.6 million with winners England receiving USD 1.6 million.

"The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see the winners of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million, the highest prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy that they will lift at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June," said the ICC in a statement.

The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn USD 382,500 each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive USD 247,500 each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return $225,000 each.

"And every team receives an additional $31,154 for each match they win barring the semi-finals and final," the sport's governing body added.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making it the biggest T20 World Cup ever. A record 20 teams are taking part in the competition including first timers USA, Canada and Uganda.

The format of this year's tournament will see 40 first round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados.

“This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we're hoping to be an Out of This World event," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 69 seats, INDIA bloc to get 8

Toll tax hike: NHAI increases charges from Monday, to be rised by...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Will Rahul Gandhi retain this Kerala seat? Check predictions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement