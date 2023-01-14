Salman Khan picks Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Katrina Kaif as three friends he would like to take inside Bigg Boss

Simi Garewal and Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Twitter

This week saw the famous celebrity talk show host Simi Garewal interacting with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the upcoming episode on Saturday, January 14, titled Shanivaar Ka Vaar, will see Simi interacting with the show's host Salman Khan on his personal and professional lives.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles, Simi can be heard asking Salman to choose three of his friends whom he would like to take inside Bigg Boss. The Sultan star responded, "Sanju, Shah Rukh, and Katrina". Salman has had really close friendships with the three of them.

With Sanjay Dutt, Salman has starred in movies like the romantic drama Saajan and the comedy Saajan. Salman and Katrina were in a serious relationship for several years and were also seen together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Partner.

The ex-couple will also be sharing the screen together in Tiger 3, the upcoming third installment of the Tiger franchise in the Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The Diwali release will also see Shah Rukh's cameo in his Pathaan avatar after Salman's cameo as Tiger in SRK's upcoming actioner Pathaan, slated to release on January 25.

The two leading actors were seen together for the first time on-screen in Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation revenge drama Karan Arjun in 1995. The action film turned out to be a massive blockbuster and paved the way for the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.



For the unversed, Simi hosted the famous show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal on Star World India. The show, which lasted for five seasons from 1997 to 2005, saw multiple celebrities appearing as guests such as Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, the Bachchan family, Ratan Tata, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and many more.