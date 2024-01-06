Headlines

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

'Do not use...': Special Director General of Police issues important advisory ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

'Do not use...': Special Director General of Police issues important advisory ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

Wrestlers that can win Royal Rumble 2024

Most wickets for India in World Test Championship

9 times Manoj Bajpayee motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the housemates for not telling Samarth Jurel to stop provoking Abhishek Kumar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

article-main
Bigg Boss 17
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has found himself in the middle of controversies after slapping co-contestant Samarth aka Chintu for calling him ‘baap ka mental beta’, and provoking him during his argument with Isha Malviya.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the housemates for not asking Samarth to stop provoking Abhishek. He also slammed Chintu for crossing the boundary and provoking someone on his mental health, on Weekend Ka Waar. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande who is the new captain of the house has evicted Abhishek from the house for slapping Samarth.

Watch Promo:

Social media users have been reacting to the promo. Social media users have been reacting to the promo. One of them wrote, “Salman Khan BASHING HMs, A very satisfying Moment.” The second one said, “Tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17 seems dramatic with Ankita's eviction decision and Salman Khan addressing conflicts. The show always keeps the audience on the edge of their seats!” The third one said, “Dil mai sukoon mil gaya ek ek ko karma milega jis jis ne abhishek ko rulaya hai or oske fans ko.”

Sunny returned to Mumbai and he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. After posing for a fan, Tehelka walked towards the exit and interacted with Paps. Sunny said, "Bhai jis tarike se Abhishek ko provoke kiya gaya hai. Agar aapka Tehelka Bhai hota, 10 seconds ke andar 10 rehpata marta main. Agar main show mein hota toh 10 seconds mein 10 rehpata (The way Abhishek is been provoked, if I was inside the house, I would have slapped him 10 times in 10 seconds)."

Tehelka further hinted at his return to Bigg Boss 17. He said that he would party with Salman Khan, but he won't disclose the location. Before leaving, Sunny praised Mumbai's media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this blockbuster starring Katrina Kaif, was rejected due to…

85 IIT Bombay graduates get over Rs 1 crore salary package, hired by Reliance, Tata, Apple…

'Do not use...': Special Director General of Police issues important advisory ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE