Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the housemates for not telling Samarth Jurel to stop provoking Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has found himself in the middle of controversies after slapping co-contestant Samarth aka Chintu for calling him ‘baap ka mental beta’, and provoking him during his argument with Isha Malviya.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the housemates for not asking Samarth to stop provoking Abhishek. He also slammed Chintu for crossing the boundary and provoking someone on his mental health, on Weekend Ka Waar. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande who is the new captain of the house has evicted Abhishek from the house for slapping Samarth.

Social media users have been reacting to the promo. Social media users have been reacting to the promo. One of them wrote, “Salman Khan BASHING HMs, A very satisfying Moment.” The second one said, “Tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17 seems dramatic with Ankita's eviction decision and Salman Khan addressing conflicts. The show always keeps the audience on the edge of their seats!” The third one said, “Dil mai sukoon mil gaya ek ek ko karma milega jis jis ne abhishek ko rulaya hai or oske fans ko.”

Sunny returned to Mumbai and he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. After posing for a fan, Tehelka walked towards the exit and interacted with Paps. Sunny said, "Bhai jis tarike se Abhishek ko provoke kiya gaya hai. Agar aapka Tehelka Bhai hota, 10 seconds ke andar 10 rehpata marta main. Agar main show mein hota toh 10 seconds mein 10 rehpata (The way Abhishek is been provoked, if I was inside the house, I would have slapped him 10 times in 10 seconds)."

Tehelka further hinted at his return to Bigg Boss 17. He said that he would party with Salman Khan, but he won't disclose the location. Before leaving, Sunny praised Mumbai's media.