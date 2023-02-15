Salman Khan-Abdu Rozik groove to Oh Oh Jane Jaana, fans say 'so cute'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, on Wednesday, dropped a video with Salman Khan in which they can be seen grooving to O O Jaane Jaana. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen lifting Abdu Rozik in his arms.

Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik wrote, “O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Abdu ka career ban gya.” The second one said, “Wahhh chota bhaijann x bada bhaijaan.” The third one said, “real salman khan off the camera.” The fourth one said, “Super Chota bhaijaan.” The fifth one said, “Chota bhaijaan bada bhaijaan.” The sixth one said, “Har kisi par nichawar nhi hota hai bhai.”

Though Abdu was born in Tajikistan, he lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. During the press conference, we at DNA asked Abdu if there are any contestants whom he would not like to take to his home in Dubai, to which he thought for a while and answered, "Shalin (Bhanot) and Tina (Datta)."

Giving reason for his choices, Abdu continued, "They are fake. One day they both are fighting, another day they are friends. I don't understand this, too confusing". During the show too, many other contestants have said that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to advance in the show.

Earlier in January, Abdu was seen posing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik revealed that it is his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik wrote, “My last dream to be fulfilled in India. Shah Rukh Khan waiting for you bro.” Abdu was seen holding a placard on which, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan,” was written. He was saying saying ‘I love you Shah Rukh Khan’ multiple times.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss. He impressed everyone with his pure heart, he used to take care of everyone inside the house and was loved by all. However, he had to take a voluntary exit because of prior work-related commitments.

