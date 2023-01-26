'Shah Rukh Khan I am waiting for you': Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik poses outside Mannat, says 'my last dream to be....'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, on Thursday, was seen posing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik revealed that it is his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik wrote, “My last dream to be fulfilled in India. Shah Rukh Khan waiting for you bro.” Abdu was seen holding a placard on which, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan,” was written. He was saying saying ‘I love you Shah Rukh Khan’ multiple times.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the video of Abdu standing outside Mannat. One of the social media users wrote, “we love SRK sooooo much hope he will meet him.” The second one said, “World loves Shah Rukh Khan !!.” The third one said, “We love him too All over the world the king of romance sending allot of love from Africa.” The fourth one said, “Tu haar kisi ka fan hai, you are very chalak Abdu!”

On Tuesday, Abdu Rozik visited Wadia hospital for children where he was seen distributing gifts to the patients. The video of the singer is now going viral on social media and netizens are praising him.

Sharing the video, the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “#abdurozik #abdu visits Wadia hospital for children.” Social media users praised him, and one of them wrote, “He proved Sajid Khan. He called him as angel.” The second one said, “I really enjoyed watching this particular video.” The third person commented, “Thank you for spreading happiness, Abdu.” The fourth one said, “Love you brother Abdu.” The fifth person commented, “Appreciate love you abdu.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. He impressed everyone with his pure heart, he used to take care of everyone inside the house and was loved by all. However, he had to make an early exit because of some work-related commitments.

READ | Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned