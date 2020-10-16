'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rubina Dilaik recalls horrific experience with 'big Bollywood director'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rubina Dilaik, best remembered for her role in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', recently spoke about trying for work in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed to have actually approached a big director and producer.

Rubina however had a horrific experience, as the unnamed director, she claims in the interview, said he would f**t on her face. The TV actress justified herself that she is from small town and thus, does not know the director or producer, to which she had to go through an experience which had made her think twice about working in Bollywood.

According to the video interview, the director told Rubina, “Really? You don’t know the work I have done? I just feel like farting on your face.” She was shocked and thought to herself, “Did I hear that right?” After saying this, he just started laughing.

‘Tumhe pata hai maine kya kiya hai? Tum jaanti ho main kaun hoon? Tumhe pata hai tumhe kaun opportunity dene wala hai (Do you know the kind of work I have done? Do you know who I am? Do you know who is going to give you a break)?’ And at that time, the only thing going on in my mind was, ‘I want to run from here,’” she said.

Rubina further mentioned that she cannot 'satisfy the ego of these narcisstic personalities'. She said, "It is not my cup of tea. I'm happy with my Television," before bidding off.

Here's the video:

Rubina has worked in the Television industry for over a decade. She had to go through the unfortunate incident six years back. Dilaik is now a part of 'Bigg Boss 14' along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The two have been lauded as a team, but not-as-much appreciated on an individual level.