Rakhi Sawant confirms she was pregnant but no one took it seriously, reveals she suffered miscarriage

Rakhi Sawant

Controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant is going through a difficult time. After her mother's ill health and the fiasco related to marriage, Rakhi opened up about being pregnant and suffering a miscarriage.

Bollywood's famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani revealed that he had a conversation with Rakhi, and she revealed the truth. According to Viral, Rakhi was pregnant, and she even disclosed it in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, but no one took her seriously.

On a prolonged note, Viral narrated the conversation, and wrote, "#rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. The post continues with a quote from Rakhi that confirmed, "I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage."

Here's the post

After days of secrecy and denials, Rakhi had confirmed that she did indeed get married to her boyfriend Adil Durrani, only for him to deny it. This prompted an angry response from Rakhi. Now, not only has Adil admitted he did get married but says he never denied it in the first place.

On Monday morning, Adil took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Rakhi after their wedding where both had garlands around their neck. He wrote alongside, “So here’s an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).” Commenting on the picture, Rakhi wrote, Thanks jaan lots of love."