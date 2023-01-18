Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Rakhi Sawant confirms she was pregnant but no one took it seriously, reveals she suffered miscarriage

Rakhi Sawant has suffered a major setback in her life. But no one believed her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant confirms she was pregnant but no one took it seriously, reveals she suffered miscarriage
Rakhi Sawant

Controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant is going through a difficult time. After her mother's ill health and the fiasco related to marriage, Rakhi opened up about being pregnant and suffering a miscarriage. 

Bollywood's famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani revealed that he had a conversation with Rakhi, and she revealed the truth. According to Viral, Rakhi was pregnant, and she even disclosed it in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, but no one took her seriously. 

On a prolonged note, Viral narrated the conversation, and wrote, "#rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. The post continues with a quote from Rakhi that confirmed, "I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After days of secrecy and denials, Rakhi had confirmed that she did indeed get married to her boyfriend Adil Durrani, only for him to deny it. This prompted an angry response from Rakhi. Now, not only has Adil admitted he did get married but says he never denied it in the first place.

READ: Rakhi Sawant's 'husband' Adil Durrani makes a U-turn by sharing wedding pics, says 'never said I am not married'

On Monday morning, Adil took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Rakhi after their wedding where both had garlands around their neck. He wrote alongside, “So here’s an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).” Commenting on the picture, Rakhi wrote, Thanks jaan lots of love." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.