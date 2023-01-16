Rakhi Sawant's 'husband' Adil Durrani makes a U-turn by sharing wedding pics, says 'never said I am not married'

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani at their wedding

The see-saw drama of Rakhi Sawant’s supposed marriage refuses to end. After dayd of secrecy and denials, Rakhi had confirmed that she did indeed get married to boyfriend Adil Durrani, only for him to deny it. This prompted an angry response from Rakhi. Now, not only has Adil admitted he did get married but says he never denied it in the first place.

On Monday morning, Adil took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Rakhi after their wedding where both had garlands around their neck. He wrote alongside, “So here’s an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).” Commenting on the picture, Rakhi wrote, Thanks jaan lots of love.”

The drama began last week. On Tuesday, pictures emerged showing Rakhi Sawant and Adil at a registrar’s office and holding a wedding certificate. The following day, a TellyChakkar report said that Adil had denied marrying Rakhi. Hours later, Rakhi shared pictures of the wedding and said she was indeed married.

On Saturday night, a paparazzo account shared a video of Rakhi telling the paps that her mother is hospitalised and doesn't know how to handle all this. Rakhi told paps that her mother is unable to recognise her as she is suffering from brain tumor.

Rakhi’s lawyer had also accused Adil of cheating their client. Speaking to Telly Masala, she had said, She said, “As far as I know, Adil cheated on Rakhi when she was inside Bigg Boss house. After which they had a conversation as Rakhi felt this is the right time to reveal that they are married.” Rakhi last appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi, which ended recently.