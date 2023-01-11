Search icon
Adil Durrani denies wedding reports with Rakhi Sawant after photos go viral

After the photos went viral, Adil Durrani denied wedding rumours with Rakhi Sawant and said that they are not married.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

File Photo

On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Durrani’s wedding photos went viral on social media. Netizens assumed that the duo got secretly married after Rakhi’s mother is not well and had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

However, as per TellyChakkar report, Adil has denied wedding reports and said that they are not married. For the unversed, in a carousel post, Rakhi and Adil are seen registering their marriage in a registrar's office. In one photo, Rakhi, dressed up as a bride, is signing the marriage certificate with Adil. In another photo, Adil and Rakhi are posing with their marriage certificate. In the third photo, the marriage application got captured, and we could see the names of Adil and Rakhi as husband and wife. Another interesting fact from the certificate was the date of marriage registration.

As per the document, Rakhi and Adil registered for their wedding on May 29, 2022, and they signed the certificate on July 2, 2022. So, legally Rakhi and Adil are married for the past year. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Even a source closer to the actress is unaware of the news. Rakhi was unavailable to reach out and confirm it. 

Netizens usually don't take Rakhi seriously, and they do consider her as a 'drama queen.' So, after the photos got surfaced, a majority of netizens called it 'fake' and they even doubt the authentication of the marriage certificate. A user wrote, "Believe nahi ho Raha hai .... Lekin congratulations both of you. dekhte hai kab tak shadi chalti hai." Another user wrote, "Why people are doing negative comments, it’s great that finally she has a life partner , Bohot struggle k baad Mila h ese sb kuch. May God bless her." 

Read|Ex-girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani asks her to stay away from him

