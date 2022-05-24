Ex-girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani asks her to stay away from him

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that he is dating Adil Khan Durrani these days. The actress has also shared that Adil had gifted her a BMW. However, a girl named Roshina Delvari has now claimed that Adil is her boyfriend,

As per reports, Roshina called Rakhi and told her that she is from Mysore. She also claimed that she and Adil have been in a relationship for four years.

Roshina also shared details about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from Adil. However, Adil has denied all such claims made by Roshina and in fact she has also refused to comment.

Rakhi told the media in an interview, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil is only mine. She is his ex-girlfriend. And Adil and I are going to get married.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Rakhi Sawant is serious in love, and she wishes to spend the future with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Rakhi was spotted celebrating Urfi Javed's 3 million Instagram followers celebration, and there she opened up on her marriage plans with Adil.

In a video published by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi shared her views about the relationship she's having with Adil, and she has asked her fans to pray for her. An emotional Rakhi said, "My fans pray for me. Iss baar mera ghar aur rishta kabhi na toote. Because he loves me so much, and I love him so much. Aage kya hone wala hai, yeh soch ke main aaj na jeeun, aisa nahi ho sakta. I love him, and I can do anything for him. Aaj saree pehni hai, kal naqaab bhi pehn sakti hoon."

Previously, Rakhi Sawant, who often makes headlines due to her controversial statements, is now back in the news because of her relationship status as she has found her new love in Adil Durrani who is six years younger than her. Now, the Main Hoon Na actress has opened up about him in a recent interview. (With inputs from IANS)