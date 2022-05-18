Rakhi Sawant opens up about her new boyfriend Adil Durrani, reveals he's six years younger

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, who often makes headlines due to her controversial statements, is now back in the news because of her relationship status as she has found her new love in Adil Durrani who is six years younger than her. Now, the Main Hoon Na actress has opened up about him in a recent interview.

While talking to ETimes, Rakhi told that she had gone into depression after breaking up with Ritesh, with whom she had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. She was not legally married to Ritesh and after leaving the house, she had issued a statement announcing her separation from him.

She further added that Adil proposed to her within a month of their first meeting and revealed that he is six years younger than him. Rakhi even disclosed that she was not ready when he proposed to her and then, Adil cited examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to convince her.

Talking about how they met, Rakhi told the media portal that she met him through Shailey, her friend and business partner in shows. She added that Adil took her number from Shailey and that's how they started talking. Disclosing further details on Adil, Rakhi said that he is from Mysore and he comes from the city in Karnataka to meet her in the Maharashtrian capital, Mumbai. In the same interview, she even told that Adil has gifted her a BMW in Mysore.



The actress, who has participated in multiple reality shows, even said that Adil's family is against their relationship as they do not like the way she dresses up but she is willing to make the necessary changes to impress his family, even though nobody from his family is asking her to make any changes.