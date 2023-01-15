Rakhi Sawant devasted after Adil Durrani denies wedding, says 'abhi tak meri maa ko nahi malum hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

After Adil Durrani denied marrying Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss Marathi contestant is in shock and devasted. She was seen crying in front of paps and the video of her is going viral on social media.

She was heard telling the paps that her mother is hospitalised and doesn't know how to handle all this. Rakhi told paps that her mother is unable to recognise her as she is suffering from brain tumor, and at the same time all this happened.

Watch video:

One of her fans wrote, "Rakhi ki life se drame kbi khtm ni hone wale.. ye acting kar rahi ho to galat baat h lekin agar sach m esa hua h to bht bura hua h plz rone ka ni, himmat rakho,aapki mom ko b aapki abhi bht jarurat hai." The second one said, "Allah rakhi ko khush rakhe aadil ko apni glti ka ahsaas ho jaye dono sath me kush rhe aamin.. " The third one said, "Oh god subha se aj pareshan hai rakhi....har koi is bichari ko kyu hurt karta hai..real hai fake hai but she looks broken yaar adil stop it yaar kyu itna satare ho yaar."

Even Rakhi’s lawyer broke her silence and accused Adil of cheating the actress. While speaking to Telly Masala, she stated that Adil and Rakhi are legally married, she revealed that Adil cheated on her when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. He did wrong to her and Rakhi is devasted.

She said, “jitna mujhe Rakhi se pata hai ki Rakhi jab Bigg Boss me thi tab Adil ne unke peeche se kuch aisi harkate ki, cheating ki, aur kuch unke conversation hui jiski vajay se Rakhi ko laga ki y sahi time hai ki mai reveal karu (As fas as I know, Adil cheated on Rakhi when she was inside Bigg Boss house. After which they had a conversation as Rakhi felt this is the right time to reveal that they are married).”

She further mentioned, “He was not insecure, but yes maybe he thought that with Rakhi he wanted to come to limelight. Even though I didn’t know who Adil was, Rakhi was already famous. Adil ko pehchaan dilwaane waali Rakhi hai. Aur abb unko lagta hai ki bina Rakhi ke vo uss level par aagye ki vo bina Rkahi ke bhi rise karenege, toh I don’t know what he is thinking. (Adil got famous because of Rakhi. If Adil thinks he can now rise without Rakhi, So I don’t know what he thinks).”

