Did Rakhi Sawant change her name to Fatima after marrying Adil Durrani? Brother reacts to viral 'marriage certificate'

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

It was recently revealed that Rakhi Sawant secretly married her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani in July last year. The actress herself confirmed this after pictures of the two at a registrar’s office went viral. But now, as another picture – of their purported marriage certificate – has surfaced online, it suggests that the actress has changed her name to Fatima.

A picture of the supposed marriage certificate of Adil and Rakhi has been shared online. It lists the groom as Adil Durrani and the bride as Rakhi Sawant Fatima. The pictures of the two are also there at the bottom, along with their thumb impressions and signatures. The marriage ceritficate is dated May 29, 2022 and not July, as Rakhi has stated earlier though.

This has led many to believe that Rakhi either converted to Islam or at least changed her name to Fatima for her marriage with Adil. Reacting to this, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh told Zoom that he was unaware of any such thing. “Ye toh mujhe nahi pata. Ye unki personal cheez hai, husband-wife ki baatein hai. Humko toh nahi pata. Lekin agar Rakhi ne kia hai toh soch samajh kar kiya hoga, usne apne hisab se kiya hoga (I don't know about it, this is their personal matter between husband and wife. But if Rakhi has done it then she must have thought it thrugh and taken the step as she sees fit).”

Rakhi and Adil's supposed marriage certificate:

Pictures of Adil and Rakhi from their low-key marriage surfaced online on Wednesday. Even as Adil initially denied that they had married, Rakhi confirmed it. She told Etimes, “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage.”

The actress later herself shared some pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is for Ever unconditional love for you Adil.” The actress is yet to comment on her supposed name change so far.