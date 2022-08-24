Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Raju Srivastav still in coma, doctors take help of neurophysiotherapy to supply oxygen to his brain

Raju Srivastava is unable to regain consciousness due to the lack of oxygen in his forebrain but if oxygen reaches there.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Raju Srivastav still in coma, doctors take help of neurophysiotherapy to supply oxygen to his brain
Credit: File photo

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s whole body has started functioning normally except his brain. According to the doctors, infection in the brain has also been eliminated. They are now trying to bring him to his senses.

As per Dainik Bhaskar's report, doctors have started giving him neuro-physiotherapy and a team of expert physiotherapists has been treating his body. Antara, Raju’s daughter, has also stated that her father is now in a stable condition. Doctors are trying to supply oxygen to his brain as he is unable to regain consciousness due to the lack of oxygen in his forebrain. If oxygen reaches there, it will not take long for him to come to his senses. As per the doctors, oxygen was not supplied to Raju’s brain for about 20 minutes. And this is the reason why he is in coma.

A very close friend of Raju's family said that the doctors are trying their best to bring him back to consciousness. He is in coma for 15 days now, doctors are trying their best to bring him out of ventilator support. Meanwhile, no one is allowed to enter the ICU except his wife Shikha.

The report also says, there were movements in his hands and feet. However, has not yet regained consciousness. His medical growth is very slow and will take time for him to recover. But doctors are now more confident. He is under the supervision of Dr. Padma Shrivastava, Neuro Head of AIIMS.

Doctors are giving him oxygen through his throat. They will try to remove the ventilator in few days. As per Dainik Bhaskar, earlier ventilator was removed for an hour once. Now, ventilator support has been reduced. Oxygen is being given through a tube (through a hole) in the throat instead of his mouth.

Meanwhile, an unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with the comedian. He was later questioned by the hospital staff. Raju’s family to the hospital administration about the security. Now, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is being allowed inside without permission. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 431 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.