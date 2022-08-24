Raju Srivastav still in coma, doctors take help of neurophysiotherapy to supply oxygen to his brain

Credit: File photo

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s whole body has started functioning normally except his brain. According to the doctors, infection in the brain has also been eliminated. They are now trying to bring him to his senses.

As per Dainik Bhaskar's report, doctors have started giving him neuro-physiotherapy and a team of expert physiotherapists has been treating his body. Antara, Raju’s daughter, has also stated that her father is now in a stable condition. Doctors are trying to supply oxygen to his brain as he is unable to regain consciousness due to the lack of oxygen in his forebrain. If oxygen reaches there, it will not take long for him to come to his senses. As per the doctors, oxygen was not supplied to Raju’s brain for about 20 minutes. And this is the reason why he is in coma.

A very close friend of Raju's family said that the doctors are trying their best to bring him back to consciousness. He is in coma for 15 days now, doctors are trying their best to bring him out of ventilator support. Meanwhile, no one is allowed to enter the ICU except his wife Shikha.

The report also says, there were movements in his hands and feet. However, has not yet regained consciousness. His medical growth is very slow and will take time for him to recover. But doctors are now more confident. He is under the supervision of Dr. Padma Shrivastava, Neuro Head of AIIMS.

Doctors are giving him oxygen through his throat. They will try to remove the ventilator in few days. As per Dainik Bhaskar, earlier ventilator was removed for an hour once. Now, ventilator support has been reduced. Oxygen is being given through a tube (through a hole) in the throat instead of his mouth.

Meanwhile, an unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with the comedian. He was later questioned by the hospital staff. Raju’s family to the hospital administration about the security. Now, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is being allowed inside without permission.