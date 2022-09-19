Search icon
Nishi Singh death: Qubool Hai fame actress's husband recalls her final days, says 'the biggest irony is...'

Nishi Singh death: Her husband Sanjay said, "The biggest pain is that she was with me for 32 years. Even though she was unwell, she was with me."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Nishi SIngh/Twitter

Nishi Singh death: Television actress Nishi Singh of Qubool Hai fame left for her heavenly abode on September 18. Nishi Singh was battling with illness for the last three years. Nishi's husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli confirmed that the senior actress passed away due to medical complications two days after celebrating her 50th birthday. Nishi is survived by Sanjay and their two kids, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter.  

In an interview with Etimes, Nishi's husband Sanjay said that in the last few weeks the actress was finding it difficult to even eat due to a severe throat infection. He revealed that she had quit a solid diet and was surviving on liquids. Sanjay told ETimes, "The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn't talk, she seemed very happy. I requested her to eat her favourite besan ka laddoo and she did."

He added, "She fought hard to survive. She passed away around 3 pm. The biggest pain is that she was with me for 32 years. Even though she was unwell, she was with me. Now, I don’t have anyone to call family other than our two children."

Sanjay disclosed that his daughter had quit her studies and skipped her board exams to take care of her mother and he too couldn’t take up any work as Nishi needed him by her side throughout. During his chat with the portal, Sanjay also opened up about the financial difficulties he faced after having to sell his house and car in March to pay for the medical treatment of his wife. He revealed that some of his friends and coworkers from the industry including Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA, had provided financial assistance.

As for Nishi, she suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019 and another one in 2020. However, she could not recover after she suffered yet another attack in May of this year. Sanjay revealed that Nishi's condition worsened after the last paralytic stroke while adding that the family is currently coping with the irreparable loss of Nishi and their financial struggles.

